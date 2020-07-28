Mankato man charged with possession of child pornography

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A registered predatory offender is charged with possession of child pornography in Blue Earth County.
18-year-old Anthony Barnes of Mankato allegedly exchanged sexually explicit photos with a child under the age of 13 in late June.
According to the criminal complaint, Barnes is currently on probation for second-degree criminal sexual conduct and is required to register as a predatory offender. The complaint says law enforcement found several nude photos exchanged between Barnes and the juvenile female.
As a result, he is charged with 10 felony counts related to the possession and distribution of the images.
Barnes is due in court for an initial appearance next Thursday, August 6.
