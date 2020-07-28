Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 hospital nationwide

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For the fifth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named the Mayo Clinic as the nation’s best hospital.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato was rated “high performing” in both colon cancer surgery and heart failure.
The U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospital” rankings recognize the 20 U.S. hospitals with the highest overall scores in 16 medical and surgical specialties, and 10 common procedures and conditions.
“This recognition is because of our staff. We are incredibly proud of our physicians our nurses as well as all our health professionals for the amazing work they do each and every day providing high quality care for our patients,” said Mayo Clinic Health System Regional Vice President Dr. James Hebl.
Hospitals are measured on factors that include survival, experience, nurse staffing, patient services and reputation with other specialists.
