MDH: four additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 480 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 480 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 52,281.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,580. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,210.
There are 45,987 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, there are 294 people hospitalized, 138 in ICU.
5,028 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 979,988.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 42,752 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
30,351 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 839.
458,789 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
