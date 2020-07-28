Open Door Health Center moves fall gala online

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - All of us have had to adapt to doing things in a new way in light of COVID-19, and it’s no different for our area nonprofits.
Open Door Health Center is one example, as a nonprofit, fundraising is very important to their cause. This year, they are taking one of their biggest fundraisers of the year online. The Open Door Health Center fall gala will be full of virtual surprises. Organizers say this is a time the community is leaning on Open Door, and in return, Open Door is relying on Community support.
“This is your community health center, your friends and your neighbors who don’t have insurance or maybe are experiencing financial problems, deserve the same kind of care that you are receiving, so we want the community to feel some ownership, for Open Door Health Center, and because we are a nonprofit, this is a great thing to donate too,” says Mandy Houk from Open Door Health Center.
The virtual gala will run from November 1 to November 14, so you can participate whenever it works best for you. To find out how to get tickets and for more information, visit odhc.org/gala.
