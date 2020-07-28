Suspects arrested following high-speed pursuit in Mankato, North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Two men were arrested Tuesday following a high-speed chase that began in North Mankato and ended in Mankato.
The North Mankato Police Department reports officers responded to the parking lot of the Colony Court Apartment complex on an initial report of two individuals who were in possession of a handgun. The caller had reportedly told authorities he had seen the men in the vehicle load the weapon.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the parking lot, but the suspects fled as officers were making initial contact with the driver.
The vehicle fled eastbound onto Lee Boulevard and Lookout Drive before reaching northbound U.S. Highway 169, where the driver turned onto eastbound U.S. Highway 14 and reached speeds up to 90 miles-per-hour.
The vehicle crashed onto the curb on Riverfront Drive in Mankato, which is when the driver attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody without incident outside of a residence on the 600 block of Second Street.
Authorities report a firearm was recovered near where the driver was located.
The driver was identified as a 23-year-old man from Austin, Minnesota, and is currently being held at the Nicollet County Detention Center. He will be facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle and weapons charges.
A passenger, who identified as a 21-year-old man from Mankato, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Blue Earth County.
The remaining two occupants of the vehicle were released after being identified.
The North Mankato Police Department was assisted by the Mankato Department of Public Safety, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities did not release the names of the individuals involved and say the investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.