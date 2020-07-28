Trump campaign sets sights on Minnesota victory in 2020

“Minnesota is the state that we narrowly lost in 2016, but one that President Trump has remained engaged in, both politically, and with work in the administration, lowering taxes for Minnesotans and bringing more jobs and opportunity,” said Erin Perrine, director of press communications for the Trump campaign. “We’ve seen him take an aggressive stance in Minnesota and we have not politically taken our foot off the gas either. We really haven’t left the state since 2015 and that’s given us the opportunity to continue to engage volunteers, to recruit new ones, to register voters, and to be out there, spreading the message of what President Trump is doing.”