Camp Patterson finds a silver lining with no campers around for the summer

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Camp Patterson looks different, sounds different and is missing many of its usual kid campers that come out summer after summer.
”It’s lonely! It’s usually a zoo,” explained Managing Kiwanis Member John Swenson. “You get 120-130 kids out here and they are running everywhere. On Saturday they leave and the next crew comes in before you can even get it cleaned up but yeah it’s been pretty quiet out here.”
After shutting down for the summer due to COVID-19, the camp was determined to use this time wisely.
Since the beginning of the camping season, the area has been receiving a face-lift. Buildings have been getting a fresh coat of paint, old windows replaced, demo projects have ensued and even the kitchen is getting a renovation.
Walmart Distribution Center employees were out volunteering Wednesday, some even bringing their kids to have a little fun and teach them how to give back.
”If you can mix it up a little bit different, show them what you can do for a community and especially with something like this, this is really easy to get them into and they are having a load of fun. It’s a really good opportunity for us,” said volunteer Alex Aufderheide.
Swenson believes one aspect of the renovation will really excite the campers.
”We put ceiling fans in all the cabins,” added Swenson. “Two of them! We also put in storm windows so we’ll get the lake wind and it will be nice and cool at night when you sleep in those cabins. They won’t be sweat boxes anymore.”
Without kids on the compound, Camp Patterson has managed to find a silver lining.
”The work we did, we could’ve never done. There is not a chance we could have done this work. It would have been too dangerous for the kids to be out here,” said Swenson.
Camp Patterson could still use monetary donations to keep the renovation project going. If you are interested in donating, visit the camp’s website.
