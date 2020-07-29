Gold and Silver prices are on the rise

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Save Mor Jewelry deals with buying and selling gently used jewelry and coins.
They expect more people to trade their accessories in for cash due to the pandemic hitting people’s incomes.
Manager Jackie Bennett says she’s surprised to see gold prices at their current levels.
“Right now, gold is at the highest it has ever been and we are paying more than we ever have historically. For scrap gold, scrap jewelry, or jewelry that people no longer want and as well as gold coins and as well as silver,” Manager, Save Mor Jewelry, Jackie Bennett, said.
As of this afternoon, gold was at nearly 19-hundred dollars an ounce, while silver is just under 23 dollars an ounce.
