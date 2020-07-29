Hagedorn invites public to telephone town hall on Thursday

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) announced Wednesday he is inviting the public to a Telephone Town Hall discussion he is hosting on Thursday.
A news release from Hagedorn’s office says the congressman will use the time to address concerns relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safely reopening the economy and schools, protecting access to affordable quality, health care and more.
The hourlong town hall is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. and can be accessed by visiting this link.
