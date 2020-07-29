Health officials report uptick in cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; nine additional deaths tied to virus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 681 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties report nine new cases each, Brown and Martin counties three each, and Sibley and Waseca counties have two each. The total accumulative number of cases is 52,947.
There have been nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 1,589. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,216.
There are 46,636 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, there are 310 people hospitalized, 143 in ICU.
5,077 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The approximate total of tests completed is 993,091.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 43,196 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
31,223 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 845.
463,933 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
