Klobuchar urges Congress to address challenges in rural America during pandemic

There is much more we must do to help our rural community. I would note one of the emerging issues that I heard about a lot in my state is these child care deserts. That is that rural families are seeing unavailable child care. And this is, again, pre-pandemic. It was a big problem. Where you'd have so many people who wanted to work but were unable to get child care to be able to do that work. And that is not just in my state. It's all over the country. And that's why Senator Sullivan and I introduced the Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act, pre-pandemic, which would address the national shortage of affordable, quality child care in these rural areas to help them expand their child care workforces. Right now the economy is slowly but surely starting to reopen. And we know for families that have been at home when the parents are still working, this has become harder and harder for moms and dads to figure out what they're going to do about child care. So this should be a time where we step back and think, okay, how are we going to deal with this, not just with the threat from the pandemic today, but the today after tomorrow. And I mean that as a metaphor for next year. How are we going to make this work for rural areas? And I've gone through everything that we need to do to get there. The health care, making sure that we have health care available in rural areas; broadband, making sure there's something we can do, that that is available; the child care deserts, the ag economy; and I will say that there is a big argument for rural America right now. As we've seen the people are able with the right connections to work from home, and we need new ideas and new start-ups. And it's actually less expensive to start new companies in the rural part of this country where the cost of living is low. We know that there are farmers that want to keep farming their small plot of land in places like South Carolina and in places like Oklahoma and in places like Minnesota.