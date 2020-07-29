Mankato Clinic encourages families to make a plan for COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic is encouraging families to make a plan in case a family member becomes ill with COVID-19, especially if that family member is a parent, guardian or caregiver.
“It’s important to have a plan in case or the other parent gets sick, because you want someone to be able to care for your child when you are sick with COVID. COVID can last a little longer than a normal viral, not always, but sometimes it can last for a good two weeks. There could potentially be a stay in the hospital, so it is important to have a plan in place,” says Dr. Kendra Finn at Mankato Clinic.
The Minnesota Department of Health launched the Make a Plan Minnesota initiative which lays out some guidelines for this type of situation. Number one, they say to identify people who can care for children for at least 14 days. MDH also says to put your plan on paper, so others know your intentions, but that’s not all.
“Also, know what kind of comfort items your child might need, their routines, their medical insurance information, childcare or school contacts you might have, that would be a good starter,” says Dr. Finn.
Dr. Finn also says a county public health department can coordinate essential services, such as food and medication, to people who are diagnosed with COVID-19.
For more information on the Make a Plan Minnesota initiative, click here.
