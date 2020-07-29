North Mankato dumpster available for debris from last weekend’s storm

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato announced Wednesday that it has made a dumpster available for residents to dispose of debris from last weekend’s storms.
North Mankato residents will be allowed to dispose of items or household goods that were damaged in the thunderstorm at the North Mankato Recycling Center.
The dumpster will be located at the entrance of the compost site and is under security surveillance.
The service is only for North Mankato residents and violators will be prosecuted.
