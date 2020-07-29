St. Thomas men’s hockey joining CCHA

“I think it’s really nice when you look at the eight schools. Never knew where that eighth member would come, but I think having a third school in Minnesota balances it out with three schools in Minnesota and the balance in Michigan, Ohio. I think it’s really nice. They are now a member of four different leagues, the CCHA, the WCHA, Pioneer League and the Summit. That was not an easy lift. A lot of credit to their athletic administration and university administration for getting that accomplished. We welcome them with open arms and it’s exciting to have another rival just up the road,” said Kevin Buisman, MSU athletic director.