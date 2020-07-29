St. Thomas men’s hockey joining CCHA

(KEYC) — Just weeks after making the jump from Division III to Division I, the St. Thomas men’s hockey team is joining the CCHA. The Central Collegiate Hockey Association is now made up of eight teams including three in the state of Minnesota, giving the MSU men’s hockey team another in-state rival come the 2021-2022 campaign.
This move comes after the St. Thomas women’s hockey team joined the WCHA earlier this month.
“I think it’s really nice when you look at the eight schools. Never knew where that eighth member would come, but I think having a third school in Minnesota balances it out with three schools in Minnesota and the balance in Michigan, Ohio. I think it’s really nice. They are now a member of four different leagues, the CCHA, the WCHA, Pioneer League and the Summit. That was not an easy lift. A lot of credit to their athletic administration and university administration for getting that accomplished. We welcome them with open arms and it’s exciting to have another rival just up the road,” said Kevin Buisman, MSU athletic director.
In the meantime, St. Thomas will compete in the MIAC.
