Walz orders flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor the late John Lewis

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday.
The announcement is intended to honor Rep. John Lewis, who died on July 17 at the age of 80.
Lewis leaves behind a historic legacy as an activist during the Civil Rights Movement.
He was among the original Freedom Riders, young activists who boarded commercial passenger buses and traveled through the segregated Jim Crow South in the early 1960s, the youngest and last-living of those who spoke on the steps at the Lincoln Memorial at the March on Washington, leader of the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, and a member of Congress who represented the people of George for 33 years.
“Congressman Lewis was fearless in his pursuit of a more perfect union,” Walz said in his proclamation on Wednesday. “Congressman Lewis was a friend, mentor, and leader of character and integrity, and his values pushed the country to rise to a higher purpose and build a more fair and equitable nation.”
Lewis’ body was laid to rest in a U.S. Capitol Rotunda memorial service in Washington on Monday, before being brought back to his home state of George Wednesday. He will have a private funeral Thursday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which Martin Luther King Jr. once led.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.