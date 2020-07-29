Women with Heart event goes virtual

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Giving back to the community, empowering women and giving them a voice is the mission for the virtual Women with Heart Luncheon.
This 11th annual event is put on by Greater Mankato Area United Way and presented by Pioneer Bank.
Individual tickets are $25 and they include a variety of opportunities.
Maria Brown who is the event chair of the 2020 Women with Heart goes more in depth.
“We have three amazing panelists this year, we have Dr. Katie Smentek, Amy Vokaland and Dr. Annette Parker. They are going to be touching on finding in challenging times. Which I think is just so fitting for the status where all are at right now in this world,” 2020 Women with Heart Event Chair, Maria Brown said.
The support of people attending this opportunity is pivotal for the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s campaign.
Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus starts the fundraising as early as possible to hit the goal of $2,000,060.
The money from the luncheon funds three areas that United Way deems necessary.
“The funding gets spread out between basic needs, health and education. In that are 56 programs that United Way directly supporting with that funding to make sure they stay strong and balanced. All the citizens that need the tool sets to be successful are getting what they need,” CEO, Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus, said.
This event is empowering women, raising money for a good cause and, this year, also staying safe amid the pandemic.
People can still register for tickets through their website or call United Way at 507- 345-4551.
