Farmfest Virtual 2020 ag education sessions, political forums available through online webinar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmfest is right around the corner and though it looks different this year, there are still ways for the public to participate.
Famfest Virual 2020 has a full schedule of ag education programs and political forums set for August 4-6.
Sessions include U.S. Senate and Congressional candidates and discussions on the current state of the ag economy.
Sessions will be held as online webinars, but will also be streamed on the Farmfest website and Facebook page, providing more opportunity for people to participate.
”I think it’s an opportunity for people that wouldn’t normally come to Farmfest to be able to see these kinds of events and it allows people to feel safe during times like these when it’s a little scary to go out. They can get all the ag education and political information right in their homes,” said Farmfest marketing manager, Niki Jones.
A link to register for the online webinars as well as a full schedule of events can be found here.
