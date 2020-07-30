German Park Amphitheater project nears completion

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a decade in the making, the city of New Ulm will soon have its own amphitheater.
Construction is nearly finished on the German Park Amphitheater, which will be used for concerts, theater productions, and other public and private events. However, the city needs a little more help to bring the whole project to fruition, a project they believe will be a regional destination.
“We are nearing completion of the base project, which includes the amphitheater concrete structure and railings and staircase lighting, there is one element that has yet to be funded, authorized and constructed and that is the shade structure system for the top rows, including the fully accessible top row,” says Tom Schmitz from New Ulm Parks and Recreation.
So far the city has raised $950,000 their goal is $1.2 million and they’ll need that to put the finishing touches on. If you’d like to donate or get more information, visit the City of New Ulm website.
