GFW Schools will allow all students to return despite state thresholds

GIBBON, Minn. (KEYC) - GFW Schools say they will be able to allow all students to return every scheduled school day whether the state thresholds dictate in-person or hybrid learning.
Superintendent Jeff Horton says using Minnesota State Fire Marshal Code, GFW Schools has conducted a building analysis to determine the full and 50% capacity of its buildings.
The results of the analysis show GFW Schools have enough space to safely educate all students during both in-person and hybrid learning models.
Horton says extra precautionary, safety, and cleaning measures will be in place to ensure that both students and staff can return to school.
GFW Schools will be providing an online option for families who have students that are unable to attend school.
The district plans to send out a survey Friday to families and send out weekly updates until the school year begins.
