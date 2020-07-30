Hagedorn, Feehan, Munson react to Walz’s announcement regarding reopening of schools

“As a parent of two Mankato Area Public School students, this is a personal issue for me. I have been speaking with medical professionals, superintendents, teachers, and parents across the district asking what they need for schools to safely re-open. Time after time, they say they need a national policy for testing and tracing and sufficient PPE. Our federal government and Congressman Hagedorn have failed to do so, which has put a tremendous burden on our local schools,” Feehan wrote in a statement to KEYC News Now. “It is unfortunate that Congressman Hagedorn continues to be hyper-partisan and cast blame on others while being unwilling to lead and do the hard-work of actually governing to help our schools safely re-open.”