Local realtors see improvements in real estate market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When the pandemic hit in mid-March and shut down much of the state, it did have an impact on the real estate market
However, after a slump in April and May, typically busy times, realtor Vonda Herding says June and July are making up for it, no matter which side of the market you are on
“A lot of the homes that are there have multiple offers on them, they are selling right away, so it’s a good time to be a seller because you have a lot of people interested in your property, even for buyers it is a great time because interest rates are phenomenal. So really a really good market right now,” says Herding.
Herding says she anticipates the active market to continue for the foreseeable future.
