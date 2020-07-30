MDH: five additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 745 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 745 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 53,692.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,594. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,219.
There are 46,965 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 30, there are 298 people hospitalized, 141 in ICU.
5,112 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Minnesota health officials report that over a million tests have been completed statewide. The total approximate number of tests is 1,007,882.
Governor Tim Walz is expected to speak at 2:00 p.m. to give guidance to the state’s school districts for this fall. However, he is allowing each district to decide for itself the best course of action.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 43,901 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
31,784 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 855.
470,095 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
