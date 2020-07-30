There’s a new change for when absentee ballots need to be received

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re planning to vote by mail or absentee ballot this election, there’s a change you should be aware of.
Due to a recent court settlement, you now have to have your absentee ballots postmarked by election day.
Under old rules, voters had to have ballots received by the elections office by the day of the election.
Now, it has to be postmarked and received by the office within two days after election day.
”So when we mail out absentee ballots, we have a sticker applied on those that say that very clearly, postmarked by election day, returned within two days after the election. We want to make sure that folks are understanding that change,” Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger said.
