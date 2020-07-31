Fire forces women, children onto roof before explosion

NEW AUBURN, Minn. (KEYC) — The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday a fire in New Auburn forced two women and two children onto the roof of a house before an explosion occurred.
In a news release, officials say they responded to 7488 7th Avenue in New Auburn regarding a report of a house fire on Tuesday.
Deputies arrived at the scene to find an active fire in the house and two adult women and two children on the roof of the home.
The sheriff’s office says that a short time after the women and children were removed from the roof, a burst of fire, or explosion, came from the second story of the structure. The explosion caused power lines to be thrown from the building. The house became fully engulfed in flames shortly after the explosion.
Officials say nobody was seriously injured from the incident.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New Auburn Fire Department, Gaylord Fire Department, Arlington Fire Department, Winthrop Fire Department, Glencoe Fire Department, Gaylord Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota State Fire Marshals.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.