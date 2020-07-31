Local bowling alley changes management

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Dave and Nancy Pederson opened Bowlmor Lanes in Fairmont in 1980.
It's now a bowling alley that includes arcade games, the Tee Box golf simulator, as well as food and a bar.
The Pedersons are handing down the business to their son, Doug. While Dave is excited for his son, he says he's feeling a lot of emotions.
“I’m nervous for him with the situation as it is. There is two sides to the coin, yes I am nervous but he has hired two managers, a manager and an assistant manager to oversee it,” Current Owner of Bowlmor Lanes, Dave Pederson, said.
The business has been near and dear to their family, but Dave knows it’s time to give Bowlmor new life.
“I’m going to miss it, like I said I can’t do things at the age of 76 versus 36 which is normal. Yes, it is, bittersweet is a very good phrase,” Pederson said.
While bowling alleys across the nation are closing down, Dave and his son say Bowlmor is something the community needs.
“The activity is meaningful and my son said in the press release that Fairmont needs more recreation not less,” Pederson said.
