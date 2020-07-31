Mayo Clinic Health System expands veteran care options

(KEYC) - Through Mayo Clinic Health System Providers, local veterans may be able to receive care closer to home.
As part of the Mayo Clinic Health System’s participation in the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) Community Network, beginning August 1 veterans in the upper Midwest may be eligible to receive care in their local communities from Mayo Clinic Health System providers.
This helps bridge the gap for patients who may not have convenient access to care from VA health care facilities.
“Mayo wants to provide the best service possible to veterans. For veterans it provides them an option that they did not have previously. It’s easier access to patients to Mayo, if the VA cannot provide the care locally,” said Director of Mayo Clinic’s Center for Military Medicine, Dr. Pierre Noel.
In addition the agreement also includes provisions to allow for specialty care at select Mayo Clinic locations including Rochester, Minnesota.
Veterans interested in determining if they are eligible for care through the Community Care Network and wish to be considered for care at a Mayo Clinic location using their VA benefits should contact their VA coordinator to discuss their options.
For more information, visit the VA’s Community Care website: https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/index.asp
