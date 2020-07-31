MDH: six additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 779 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 779 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 54,463.
One of the new cases was reported in Brown County.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,600. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,223.
There are 47,289 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, there are 312 people hospitalized, 151 in ICU.
5,155 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,024,916.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 44,522 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
32,530 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 11 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 866.
476,045 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
