Minnesota tobacco age increases to 21

August 1 marks the beginning of Minnesota's Tobacco 21 law.
The law prohibits retailers from selling tobacco and e-cigarette products to those under the age of 21, enforceable by a $300 dollar penalty on first offenses, subsequent to higher fines.
It was passed by the Minnesota legislature back in May and brought the state into line with federal tobacco laws.
“The policy is meant to help reduce youth access to these products, through means of removing them from social circles of our youth in our community.. Where normally an 18 year old may be in that social circle, it is a lot less likely for a 21 year old to be in that same social circle,” said American Lung Association Public Policy and Advocacy specialist, Kelly Mcintee.
Tobacco 21 aims to keep tobacco products away from youth as research shows the brains of younger people are more susceptible to addiction.
