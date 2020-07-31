New deer hunting restrictions released

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some of the changes include the expansion of the early antler less deer season, deer permit area boundaries in north-central and northwestern Minnesota have changed and The testing for the Chronic Waste Disease. The testing is changing to completely voluntary amid the pandemic, but the DNR is still encouraging to get their deer tested to try and stop the spread of the disease. Jason Abraham, who is the DNR agent in the division of Fish and Wildlife goes more into depth about the new rules.
“We have some new things for the deer season this year, one of those things will be collecting samples for our Chronic Waste and Disease testing. In years past, we have staffed those stations with DNR staff, but with this year that will be voluntary. We’re encouraging hunters to bring in their deer heads and drop them off at the locations around the state. You can find those stations online or in our hunting regulation books, which will be in stores this week,” DNR agent in the Fish and Wildlife Division, Jason Abraham, said.
All the DNR asks is that hunters bring the deer head to a designated area to get tested, they will find the results and put them online for the hunters to see.
