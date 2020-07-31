New deer hunting restrictions released

“We have some new things for the deer season this year, one of those things will be collecting samples for our Chronic Waste and Disease testing. In years past, we have staffed those stations with DNR staff, but with this year that will be voluntary. We’re encouraging hunters to bring in their deer heads and drop them off at the locations around the state. You can find those stations online or in our hunting regulation books, which will be in stores this week,” DNR agent in the Fish and Wildlife Division, Jason Abraham, said.