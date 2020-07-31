New Ulm Public Schools Superintendent works to finalize plans for school year

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Bertrang knows parents need to prepare, so he hopes to have plans for this school year finalized by August 10.
“This isn’t like a snow day where you have to have one day of somebody taking care of the kids if I have to go to work. If we have to change course, have plans, be ready, be flexible,” says Bertrang.
Bertrang says his district will follow guidelines set forth by the governor yesterday, but he hopes to get kids in the classroom this school year.
“Kids need to be in school to help them with their mental capacity, social interaction, and getting back on track with their academics. For us, the priority is going to be the social and emotional part and that includes getting back in the buildings,” says Bertrang.
