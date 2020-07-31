New Ulm renovating eleven city parks

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction season is in full swing in New Ulm as the city improves 11 of its public parks and rec centers.
A $14 million project to renovate the city’s recreational fieldhouse began earlier this week which will add a new aquatics center, fitness center and gymnastics house.
“Many of these park renovations that are going on now were included in our local options sales tax extension,” said parks and rec director Tom Schmitz. “We have a half a percent local sales tax that’s going to be for $15 million over the next 20 years that are funding many of these improvements, but not all of them.”
The city is also reconstructing Herman Park’s retaining wall which was deemed a hazard last year and construction on the German Park amphitheater nears completion.
“These improvements are going to serve all the local residents, of course,” Schmitz said. “They’re going to be inclusive, multigenerational but also serve a regional clientele. There’s going to be a lot of communities and visitors from within the region that will be coming here year-round to enjoy these great new amenities.”
Construction on the fieldhouse is expected to be completed next summer.
