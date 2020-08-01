Local outdoor gems highlighted in garden tour fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a great day outside to stop and smell the flowers.
The “Options for Women” held their first ever garden tour fundraiser which gave attendees the opportunity to do just that.
In exchange for purchased tickets, maps were handed out that led to six different private residence’s gardens in the Mankato and North Mankato area, as well as to the Hubbard and Glenwood gardens.
“We thought what a wonderful opportunity to get people out of their homes, enjoying the beautiful weather and seeing some of the hidden treasures in our community and raise funds and awareness for our organization at the same time,” said Options for Women Executive Director, Lori Letourneau.
Funds are set to support ‘Options for Women’ which helps women in pregnancy with medical and parental services at no cost.
In addition the organization highlighted their upcoming gala fundraiser in October.
