New hobby shop opens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Atlantis Hobby has branded itself as a hub for board games, collectible items, cards, dice and even aquariums.
Some popular games to expect are Dungeons and Dragons, Magic the gathering, and Pokemon.
Opening up this store has been a longtime dream for owner Garrett Jewison and he prides himself on having premium products for people of all ages to enjoy.
“It’s been over 20 years, we’ve looked at multiple locations throughout those 20 years. I mean we bought tables and chairs about eight years ago. When another store opened up we got discouraged and decided to wait. Then I had an opportunity to buy this building and now we’re Atlantis Hobby,” owner of Atlantis Hobby, Garrett Jewison said.
The store is open Monday through Saturday 12pm to 9 pm and Sunday 11pm to 6pm.
