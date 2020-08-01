Volleyball fun raises money for Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps

ST.PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -People hit the sand courts for some competitive fun, taking part in a volleyball tournament fundraiser.
St. Peter’s Govenaires Alumni group held their first ever summer volleyball fundraiser.
The event was part of the many fundraisers the Alumni group holds to support St. Peter’s Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps .
The group helps raise funds for scholarships for members of the corps, that normally marches in competitions throughout the summer.
“Of course this summer the drum and bugle corp isn’t able to perform but we still wanted to go ahead with the fundraiser to just jump start planning for next year and we are having great turnout and participation,” ‘said Govenaires Alumni Group Director Emily Stark
The music group is for all ages and remains the oldest competing drum and bugle corps in the world.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.