MDH: 8 new deaths linked to COVID-19 including 1 in Blue Earth County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 769 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 55,947.
State health officials also reported eight more deaths, including a person in their 60s from Blue Earth County. So far 1,614 Minnesotans have died from the coronavirus, including 1,231 in long-term care or assisted living facilities, according to MDH statistics.
Health labs have completed nearly 1.1 million tests to date, according to the MDH.
As of Sunday, 302 patients were in the hospital for COVID-19, and 149 were in intensive care. So far 5,241 patients have required hospitalization, according to the MDH.
To date, 48,847 Minnesotans are recovering from the virus and no longer need to be isolated.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.