Vagabond Village holds fundraiser for Grace Thrift Store

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Helping the community and the environment, those were the driving forces behind Vagabond Village’s fundraiser.
“Our whole goal is to bring recycling, reusing to the surface to remind people that there is so much fast fashion, so much brand new stuff being bought. We already have way more than we know what to do with and to encourage people to still drop off at your local thrift stores, don’t throw them in the dumpsters,” said Vagabond Village Owner Natalie Pierson.
People got the chance to sift through over 40 boxes of donations selling at two dollars a pound, the pricing aimed to help those in need.
“Really just to offer, in a cheap way, some clothing if you’re struggling during this pandemic. I know that it’s been hard,”said Pierson.
Natalie Pierson owns Vagabond Village, a resale gallery and lounge full of clothing, decor and music. When she’s not spending her time there, she’s working at Grace Thrift Store in Lake Crystal.
All proceeds from Vagabond’s fundraiser went towards the Grace Thrift Store, to help support operating expenses amid the pandemic and to help continue its community programs.
“They do a variety of different community projects that give back to a lot of youth programs,” said Vagabond Village Intern, Marne Stover in regards to Grace Thrift Store.
Lending a helping hand at the fundraiser, the Lake Crystal Girl Scouts. The event, their final project for their summer volunteering hours. Prior to the event already donating 20 hours of their time to help prepare.
“When we have more hands to do it it’s easier and it goes faster, so that’s why we volunteer and just making sure it does not get into a landfill,” said Girl Scout Makayla Huper.
In addition Pierson says the Grace Thrift Store is in need of volunteers and adds to keep an eye out for upcoming events with Vagabond Village.
