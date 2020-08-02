Wine Cafe showcases artists

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato area has become a hub for artists to showcase their creativity, whether it be on the side of a building, silos, or sculptures.
On Sunday, The Wine Cafe in Old Town Mankato became a spot for artists to showcase their talents.
Co-owner and manager of the business says The Art Pop-Up on the Patio event is a unique way of encompassing the area's artistry.
“This is our second pop up and it’s basically just to let three different artists come showcase their and sell their art. Gina, actually prior to us owning the bar and orchestrated a monthly artist and since we had closed and then reopened we don’t have a lot of business inside. She wanted a way to still showcase a lot of that art,” Wine Cafe Co-Owner, Emily Green said.
The three artists that had their merchandise featured were Jason Felten, Heather Fitzsimmons and Jake Dickinson.
Their creations ranged from handmade jewelry, crafted prints to tie dye paintings.
“Bringing in artists for one day, get people here, get people seeing art and still supporting local art, because that is one of the things that does make Mankato really fantastic and that is one of the reasons I love the town,” Customer, Chris Geels said.
Gina Abbes says live music, food, local art, and sparkly drinks was a blueprint for a good time.
“With music and art, how can you not have fun and we have sparkly drinks. We have sparkly drinks,” Wine Cafe Manager, Gina Abbes said.
