The Docket: last week before the Minnesota Primary Election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato City Council will vote Monday night to set a public hearing for a prescribed grazing ordinance.
Plus, it’s the last week before the Minnesota Primary Election.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Aug. 3rd, 2020.
The ordinance targets the use of goats to control invasive vegetation.
The council packet says farm animals, including goats, are not allowed in the city, so an amendment would be required to allow the use of goats for this reason.
The council says prescribed grazing provides an alternative to using chemicals to control vegetation and is also intended as a way to control vegetation on terrain that is hard to get to.
North Mankato notes Burnsville and Faribault as examples of cities that work with prescribed grazing.
The Minnesota Primary Election is next week on Aug. 11th.
What's on your ballot is different depending on where you live.
To view your sample ballot, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
All absentee and mail-in ballots must be postmarked by election day and received by the elections office two days after the election.
Voters are still advised to mail their ballots sooner rather than later to ensure it gets to the office on time.
If you do plan to vote in-person, some polling places have changed in order to keep voting safe due to COVID-19.
All impacted voters should receive a notice in the mail telling them where their new polling place is.
All voters can still register in-person on election day.
