EMS training shifts during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Training for EMS workers across southern Minnesota looks much different than last year, due to the pandemic.
Annual training is required for first responders to demonstrate skills in cardiac arrest management and administration of basic drugs during an emergency. And this year, Director of South Central Minnesota EMS System Mark Griffith says in addition to brushing up on those skills, their main goal during training is to help first responders minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“In the past when we had someone who had trouble breathing we might get a mask and put it over their face and help them breathe. We can’t do that now. If somebody coughs and they spit something up that’s an aerosol and that’s how COVID spreads is an aerosol so we’ve had to incorporate different procedures to mitigate that and make that as minimal a problem as possible,” says Griffith.
Griffith says they’ve received multiple shipments of personal protective equipment for ambulance services, fire, and first responders across the region. Training will continue for first responders in South Central Minnesota through the end of October.
