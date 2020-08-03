Hagedorn responds to Feehan’s debate request with new proposal, additional debate

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) responded on Sunday to Dan Feehan’s debate request with his own proposal for his challenger.
Feehan initially challenged Hagedorn to four debates on July 30 with a Facebook post in which Feehan stated his support for transparency and healthy debates.
Hagedorn said via a news release Sunday that his own proposal includes an additional debate opportunity, for a total of five debates before the general election on Nov. 3.
A native of Blue Earth, Hagedorn agreed to debate Feehan on Wednesday, Aug. 5, via a Zoom conference call during the 2020 Virtual FarmFest celebration and a debate that will be hosted by Minnesota Public Radio at a later date.
In addition, Hagedorn proposed that all debates, except the FarmFest debate on Wednesday, be held in-person and be hosted by outside organizations.
“Hosting in-person debates provide viewers the opportunity to see each candidate in a fair, moderated setting,” Hagedorn said. “I look forward to further discussing the issues of concern to southern Minnesota and presenting voters with the many accomplishments we have achieved during my time in Congress.”
Hagedorn also proposed that the additional debate be conducted in a Lincoln-Douglas style format in which both candidates will have a set amount of time to speak, raise issues, ask questions, or rebut statements made by the other candidate and discuss policy positions.
“Hosting a debate in the Lincoln-Douglas format will allow voters to witness a deeper discussion on important issues, and require candidates to move beyond canned responses and pre-rehearsed talking points. That’s the best way to get to know which candidate truly represents the views and values of southern Minnesotans,” Hagedorn added.
Hagedorn defeated Feehan in the 2018 election to represent Minnesota’s First Congressional District, as he received 50.2% of all votes compared to Feehan’s 49.8%.
