Hy-Vee expands footprint in southern Minnesota

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — “We are slated to open Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 6 a.m.,” said Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee director of public relations.
Hy-Vee is extending its southern Minnesota reach into Saint Peter.
The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is taking over a building formerly occupied by Shopko.
The 35,000 square foot facility will have nearly all the amenities seen at other Hy-Vee’s around the region and will bring an additional 140 jobs to the city.
”All of those earners are going to spend their money,” said Ed Lee, director of the Saint Peter Chamber of Commerce. “You hear that every dollar circulates seven times. It’s going to the dentist’s office, the medical clinics, the stores and the restaurants. It’s going to keep people in town and it’s going to pay taxes, lots of taxes which pay for essential services.”
Equally important, Lee says getting a major player on the north side of town is a big deal as many people love having their amenities close to where they live.
Options on the north side currently are few and far between.
”We’re a convenience nation and a convenience sort of a culture. When people are close to their services and needs, they like that. They like that a lot,” added Lee.
Saint Peter joins Mankato, New Ulm, Fairmont and Windom as southern Minnesota communities to welcome a Hy-Vee location to its community.
Gayman says it was an opportunity the company was looking into for a while now.
”Southern Minnesota is a place Hy-Vee has been for a while in different markets and so Saint Peter has been somewhere we had been scoping out a location and had been looking for some time throughout Minnesota, but specifically southern Minnesota since we are pretty strong there and Saint Peter became a really good choice for us. We were excited to have this opportunity.”
The only construction remaining on the building is taking place on the interior.
The grocery store’s hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.