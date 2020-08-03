Martin County West students keep busy this summer with hands on learning

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) — Last spring, when the pandemic first hit many schools finished the year with distance learning, cutting some hands-on learning programs short.
Like Martin County West (MCW) teacher Jonah Mayo’s welding and small engine classes.
That’s why Mayo decided to open up shop this summer, providing students with individual opportunities to gain hands-on experience on what they missed out on during distance learning. With safety a top priority, keeping groups under 10 people and practicing social distancing and safety guidelines.
“For welding and small engines, in particular, it is very, very important for these kids to get their hands-on time, because you can learn all about taking apart an engine and things such as the electrodes that you use while welding, but if you don’t get the opportunity to apply that knowledge and practice welding I mean you can’t really be set up to go on to that trade in the future,” said Martin County West Agriculture Jonah Mayo.
Martin County West High School student Isaac Striemer says he’s happy to get back into the shop.
“For me, welding is something I am going to use in my everyday life and it’s a good thing to learn for everybody and it’s not something that you can learn from a computer,” said Striemer.
Another group soaking up summer knowledge are members of Martin County West’s FFA chapter.
Like MCW High School students and FFA members, Kiley and Kelley Bettin, who are studying plant science by doing surveys on soybean plants and their pollination patterns.
“It’s just important to get any knowledge you can in the summer, for that extra learning in case we aren’t able to do that (hands-on learning) this fall,” said Kelley Bettin.
FFA members are also continuing to learn and use their agricultural skills in the community garden.
Normally the chapter would be hosting a children’s gardening program, but with that cancellation amid COVID-19, the group decided to take on the new venture.
“A few of our members this year chose to volunteer and get a garden bed and come out here weekly, to weed the bed and keep it up to date,” said Kiley Bettin.
All food is donated to the local food shelf.
