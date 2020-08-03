More damaged to Highway 93 revealed after water recedes

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 93 outside Henderson is still closed due to yet another round of flooding after July 25′s torrential rain.
The water has since receded only to reveal further damage to the road.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to fill in two-feet deep crevices that developed on the east side of the road after the Rush River swelled.
308th Lane, which intersects with Highway 93, also received substantial flooding which crews are now working to repave.
State lawmakers failed to produce a bonding bill during the last legislative session that would’ve raised the highway above the flood plain.
