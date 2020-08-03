The Murphy Brothers Band frontman passes away, remembered by family and friends

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The local music community lost a longtime musician and icon last week.
Steve Murphy of the Murphy Brothers Band passed away after a tough and private battle with pancreatic cancer. He’s remembered by his family, friends and bandmates.
“The Murphy Brothers have been together for 40 years,” said member Greg George. “Jason and I were lucky enough to be in the band for just under 20. For any band to be together for that long, there’s go to be some glue and that glue was Steve.”
Bandmembers describe Murphy as a humble person, but he wasn’t afraid to joke around.
“One thing that always makes me laugh when I think of Steve is: ‘stick with me guys, we’re going places,” said Jay Flugum, who joined the band six years ago. “That would be a common thing he would say when we would get to a place that wasn’t too fancy.”
“He would always reference every story he was about to tell with: ’ this is story number 47, this is story number 49 and this will also reference 162,’” said member Jason Anderson. “That’s just kind of the way that he was. He was a talker - talking all the time.”
“When I became manager of the Circle, I started booking some more local bands and the Murphy Brothers was one of the first ones I reached out to,” said Circle Inn owner Jeni Bobholz. “The look that you would see between the band members that they were truly having a blast every single time that they were playing. The Murphy Brothers is one of those bands that when they would be playing, all other bands would come and watch them. I think that shows something.”
“The way that he would just take life light-hearted,” said Flugum. “He wasn’t too serious about too many things except for his music and his family and the brotherhood that we had with him.”
