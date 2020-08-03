MVAC, Mankato Area Public Schools begin free lunch program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Valley Action Council teams up with the Mankato Area Public Schools for the summer meal outreach program.
Beginning Monday, free lunches from Mankato Area Public Schools will be offered to youth 18 and under at four different locations: The intersection of Lime Valley Lane, Tourtellotte Park Parking lot, Bethel Baptist Church, and outside of the Riverbend Mobile Park entrance.
The program runs through Friday, September 4, with meals being delivered between 10:50 a.m. and 12:40 p.m.
