Nearly 50,000 Minnesotans recover from COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State health officials report nearly 50,000 Minnesotans have had COVID-19 and recovered. The total number of patients who have recovered and are no longer isolated is 49,565.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 622 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 56,560.
There have been two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,616. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,231.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, there are 302 people hospitalized, 153 in ICU.
5,298 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,070,925.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 45,806 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
33,135 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 880.
488,141 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
