NFIB Minnesota endorses Munson for reelection

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) announced Monday it has endorsed Rep. Jeremy Munson for reelection in House District 23B.
The NFIB Minnesota PAC said its decision to endorse Munson is based on positions he has taken on key small-business issues, including taxes and labor and regulatory issues.
“Rep. Munson has cast many critical votes for small business and has truly shown his level of appreciation for the contributions that our members make to Minnesota’s economy. He understands that small business is the lifeblood of Minnesota’s economy and has consistently supported the men and women of the small-business community,” explained Mike Hickey, NFIB’s Minnesota state director.
