One year since hands-free law took effect

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been one year since Minnesota’s hands-free cell phone law took effect and state officials are worried drivers may be slipping back into old habits.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, more than 19 thousand drivers were cited for failing to comply with the law within the first 11 months.
More than half of those citations were among drivers between 21 and 40-years-old. Distraction-related fatal crashes are down slightly compared to last year when the law was not in effect.
A reminder, the penalty for not complying with the hands-free law includes $120 for the first offense and $300 for a subsequent offense.
