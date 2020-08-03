South Central College hosting greenhouse tours

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College giving residents a closer look at its new High Tunnel Greenhouse Monday afternoon.
The building isn’t like your traditional greenhouse. It’s movable, lightweight, and mounted on rails which allows it to be moved to extend the growing cycle. It’s been in use this summer, holding produce for the North Mankato Farmer’s Market. The High Tunnel also provides food to SCC’s Culinary Arts program and to the campus food pantry for students as well as the local food shelf when available.
Tours are being offered at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday night.
Facemasks will be provided and social distancing is required.
