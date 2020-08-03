St. Cloud man drowns after falling off tube in Big Lake

(Source: Facebook/Sherburne County Sheriff's Office)
By ASSOCIATED PRESS | August 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 3:40 PM

BIG LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of a St. Cloud man who drowned after falling off a floating tube in Big Lake.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says the dive team was called in around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the lake’s swimming beach after a witness saw a man fall off a tube and go under water.

The attached is regarding a drowning Saturday evening in Big Lake.

Posted by Sherburne County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 2, 2020

Several people searched for the man but could not find him.

WJON-AM reports the sheriff says the body of 24-year-old Ashutosh Dahal was recovered around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in about 9-10 feet of water.

